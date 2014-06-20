Special Announcement
Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio1-888-628-9454
Options For Deaf + Hard of Hearing1-800-799-4889 Chat With Lifeline
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We're committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.About The Lifeline
We understand that every struggle is different. Experience the stories of people like you, and how they overcame crisis to find hope and recovery.read stories of hope & recovery
First, you’ll hear an automated message featuring additional options while your call is routed to your local Lifeline network crisis center.
We’ll play you a little music while we connect you to a skilled, trained crisis worker.
A trained crisis worker at your local center will answer the phone.
This person will listen to you, understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support, and get you the help you need.
Lifeline Center calls are free and confidential, and we’re available 24/7.
