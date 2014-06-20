1-800-273-8255 Chat
Special Announcement

Together, we can change lives.

With your support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s network of local crisis centers can continue to save lives and provide suicide prevention resources to the public.

National Network

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We're committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

Anyone could be struggling with suicide. Find more specific resources below.

Youth
Disaster Survivors Disaster Survivors
Native Americans Native Americans
Veterans Veterans
I'm struggling with loss Loss Survivors
LGBTQ LGBTQ+
Attempt Survivors Attempt Survivors
Deaf, Hard of Hearing
Ayuda En Español
hope and recovery

We understand that every struggle is different. Experience the stories of people like you, and how they overcame crisis to find hope and recovery.

What Happens When You Call The Lifeline?

First, you’ll hear an automated message featuring additional options while your call is routed to your local Lifeline network crisis center.

We’ll play you a little music while we connect you to a skilled, trained crisis worker.

A trained crisis worker at your local center will answer the phone.

This person will listen to you, understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support, and get you the help you need.

Lifeline Center calls are free and confidential, and we’re available 24/7.

Everyone Plays A Role In Suicide Prevention

